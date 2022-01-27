EU Clears Facebook's Kustomer Deal But Rivals Get Access

By Bryan Koenig (January 27, 2022, 11:09 AM EST) -- European Union antitrust officials announced Thursday that they will permit Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc. to buy customer service management provider Kustomer, assuaged by commitments to guarantee 10 years of access to rival providers. The European Commission's conditional approval is not the final word for the deal, which is still under review by German antitrust officials. But it is an important milestone for a transaction that enforcers had worried could give Meta outsized influence over Kustomer's rivals thanks to its control over application programming interfaces, or APIs, for Meta properties WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger. Customer relationship management software providers utilize...

