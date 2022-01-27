2nd Circ. Reverses Deutsche Bank Traders' Libor Convictions

By Rachel Scharf (January 27, 2022, 10:20 AM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday acquitted two former Deutsche Bank traders who were convicted of Libor-rigging in 2018, deeming the evidence at trial insufficient to prove that the pair made false statements to benefit the bank's derivatives positions. A unanimous three-judge panel reversed the fraud convictions of Matthew Connolly and Gavin Black. Both men were sentenced to home confinement in 2019 for their purported roles in a scheme to tweak lending estimates included in Libor. Libor, or the London Interbank Offered Rate, is a benchmark interest rate calculated by the British Bankers' Association based on estimates from more than a dozen...

