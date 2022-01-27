Geothermal Co. Asks 9th Circ. To Let Plant Project Go Forward

By Clark Mindock (January 27, 2022, 9:09 PM EST) -- A Nevada geothermal plant developer has told the Ninth Circuit that it should lift a lower court judge's restraining order keeping it from starting construction, arguing that doing so is necessary to avoid major disruptions to its timeline and ability to meet key deadlines. Developer Ormat Nevada Inc. told the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday that it is likely to prevail in an appeal of a 90-day preliminary injunction that has effectively halted construction on the geothermal project, which means that a stay of that order or a modification to cut its time in half is the best course of action. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS