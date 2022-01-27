Irrigators Say FERC, Calif. Wrongly Denied CWA Certificates

By Humberto J. Rocha (January 27, 2022, 6:08 PM EST) -- Two California irrigation districts told the D.C. Circuit Court that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission was wrong to have affirmed the Golden State's rejection of its Clean Water Act Section 401 certification for two hydropower projects just before a one-year statutory deadline expired. In a reply brief filed Wednesday, the Turlock and Modesto irrigation districts asked the appeals court to overturn FERC's order finding that California's request for the districts to resubmit certification requests days before a one-year deadline expired would just lead to an endless loop preventing applicants from obtaining federal approvals at the state's desire. "It is, in fact,...

