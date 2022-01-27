Attys Get $3M For Repping Chinese Fintech Firm's Investors

By Emilie Ruscoe (January 27, 2022, 8:53 PM EST) -- A legal team comprising attorneys from the Rosen Law Firm PA, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP and Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP will receive a $3 million fee for representing inventors in the digital consumer finance company previously known as PPDAI Group Inc., a federal magistrate judge in New York determined. A clerk on Thursday finalized the details of a Jan. 21 opinion and order by U.S. Magistrate Judge Taryn A. Merkl in which she found the request for a third of the $9 million settlement fund, plus about $70,000 to reimburse the costs of litigating the action, "fair and...

