NY Seeks Additional $1.6B From Feds For Rent Aid Program

By Emma Whitford (January 27, 2022, 3:34 PM EST) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday that she has asked the U.S. Treasury Department for $1.6 billion to fulfill pending applications for pandemic rental assistance, after the federal government issued just a fraction of her November request for extra funds. The state's Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP — with more than $2 billion in federal dollars at the outset — has been in the spotlight since Hochul sought an additional $996 million last fall, including $906 million for rent arrears, on the basis that tens of thousands of applications would otherwise go unfulfilled. The U.S. Department of the Treasury,...

