NJ Firm Caused $25K Child Support Mix-Up, Father Says

By Nick Muscavage (January 28, 2022, 3:32 PM EST) -- Evesham, New Jersey-based Domers Bonamassa & Hynes PC is facing malpractice claims from a father who says the firm wrongly instructed him to pay reduced child support payments, causing him to fall about $25,000 behind on the obligation. Mark Mangione is claiming that attorney Alan Domers and his firm, Domers Bonamassa, breached their contract with Mangione through their negligence and violations of the applicable standard of care, according to his complaint filed in state Superior Court on Tuesday. Domers was retained by Mangione in 2003 to represent him in his divorce. As a part of the divorce settlement agreement, Mangione was...

