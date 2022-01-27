Fed. Court Should've Dropped NJ Cable Fight, 3rd Circ. Told

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (January 27, 2022, 4:54 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities told the Third Circuit on Thursday that a federal court should have stepped away from the regulator's battle with cable company Altice USA Inc. over customer billing, but stayed in the fight after misapplying the test for determining when abstention is appropriate. During oral arguments before a three-judge panel, Deputy State Solicitor Alec Schierenbeck said the New Jersey federal judge who invalidated the state's requirement that cable companies prorate customers' final bills erred in finding the Younger abstention doctrine wasn't applicable to the matter. Altice USA Inc. sued over the requirement after the state...

