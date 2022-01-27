Lil Yachty Says NFT Biz Used His TMs To Boost Cash Flow

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 27, 2022, 8:59 PM EST) -- Rapper Lil Yachty filed a trademark infringement suit in California federal court against two music companies he claims used his likeness and name without his permission to raise over $6.5 million in venture capital funds for a line of nonfungible tokens. Rapper Lil Yachty has sued Opulous and CEO Lee Parsons, saying the company used his likeness and name without his permission to raise over $6.5 million in funding for their NFT exchange. (Court Documents) The Georgia-raised rapper, whose real name is Miles Parks McCollum, said he met with the representatives of Opulous and Ditto Music in May to discuss being...

