Workers Will Tell House Of Washington NFL Team Misconduct

By Zachary Zagger (January 27, 2022, 8:55 PM EST) -- Former Washington Football Team employees are going to Capitol Hill to share "firsthand accounts" of the workplace misconduct in the team's front office after few details from an investigation by the law firm Wilkinson Stekloff LLP were released publicly by the NFL last year. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform said Thursday that it will hold what it's calling a "hybrid roundtable" on Feb. 3 with several former WFT employees to discuss allegations of sexual harassment and verbal abuse within the WFT organization under the team's owner, Dan Snyder. "Our clients look forward to sharing their experiences directly with the...

