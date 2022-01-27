Fed. Act Seen As Model To Protect Indigenous Sacred Places

By Joyce Hanson (January 27, 2022, 8:39 PM EST) -- The National Historic Preservation Act of 1966 used to protect Indigenous sacred places in the United States may also serve as a model for the protection of sacred places in other countries, according to a recent report from an independent federal agency. The Advisory Council on Historic Preservation said Wednesday that its report — produced in response to a request from two tribes in 2014 during U.S. Department of State consultations — concludes that federally recognized Indian tribes in the United States have relied on NHPA to preserve their sacred places, and Indigenous communities in other nations might consider adapting the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS