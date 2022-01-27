Watchdog Warns Air Force Against Premature KC-46 Signoff

By Jennifer Doherty (January 27, 2022, 8:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office on Thursday urged the U.S. Air Force against greenlighting plans to redesign a critical portion of Boeing's KC-46 aerial refueling tanker without fully vetting the new technology. According to the government watchdog, the Air Force is risking further scheduling delays and cost overruns as it prepares to wrap up its review of the tanker's updated remote vision system without assessing its readiness, developing plans to bring underdeveloped technology up to speed, or testing it in an operational environment. "Without taking these steps prior to closing the preliminary design review, the program may accept a remote vision...

