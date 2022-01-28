Indian Steel Co. Launches New Suit Over Reinstated Duties

By Jennifer Doherty (January 28, 2022, 9:13 PM EST) -- An Indian steel importer has launched a new round of litigation over a 2018 anti-dumping order, saying the U.S. Department of Commerce reinstated a penalty rate following an administrative review the company was blocked from joining. Goodluck India Ltd. on Thursday filed a challenge to Commerce's decision to tag cold-drawn mechanical tubing the company imported between June 2020 and May 2021 with anti-dumping duties of 33.70%. The company said it could not participate in the agency's third administrative review of duty orders on the mechanical tubing from that period because at the time the agency had provisionally revoked tariffs on Goodluck's...

