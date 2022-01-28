11th Circ. Backs Travelers' Win Over Bad Faith Claim

By Hope Patti (January 28, 2022, 8:09 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit upheld a lower court's ruling that Travelers Casualty & Surety Co. did not act in bad faith in a coverage dispute over damages caused by Hurricane Irma, adding that the court also did not err in its decision to exclude evidence from settlement negotiations. A Georgia federal judge correctly granted partial summary judgment in favor of Travelers for policyholder Cassandra Passmore's bad faith claim, a three-judge panel said in an unpublished opinion Thursday. "Passmore does not dispute that Travelers had reasonable grounds to contest her claim when material questions existed about whether the amount it paid for roof...

