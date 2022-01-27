11th Circ. Upholds Geico's Win In $1M Crash Coverage Fight

By Shane Dilworth (January 27, 2022, 8:59 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit sealed Geico's summary judgment win in a $1 million dispute over coverage for a car crash after it found that the insurer's policyholders didn't buy uninsured motorist insurance. An Eleventh Circuit panel agreed that an offer for uninsured motorist insurance in a renewal packet meant Geico didn't have to provide coverage for injuries sustained in a car crash. (iStock.com/jetcityimage) In an unpublished ruling handed down Thursday, a three-judge panel explained that Sheila Lapham and her husband did not agree to purchase excess uninsured motorist, or UM, coverage or request it from the Berkshire Hathaway unit. As a result,...

