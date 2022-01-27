Fla. Judge Gives Cancer Patients Win Against Aetna

By Carolina Bolado (January 27, 2022, 8:11 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge granted two cancer patients a win Thursday in their proposed class suit against Aetna claiming they were wrongfully denied coverage for proton beam radiation therapy under their employer-issued health plans. U.S. District Judge Kenneth A. Marra granted plaintiffs Sharon Prolow and Mark Lemmerman partial summary judgment on their claims against Aetna Life Insurance Co., finding that the insurer was wrong and unreasonable in its repeated denials of their requests for coverage of PBRT, which uses proton beams to narrowly target and destroy cancerous tissue while reducing the potential for damaging surrounding healthy tissue. Judge Marra said the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS