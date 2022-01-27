5th Circ. Affirms $2.1M Atty Fee Fight Doesn't Belong In Texas

By Katie Buehler (January 27, 2022, 6:17 PM EST) -- A Fifth Circuit panel on Thursday affirmed a Texas federal judge's decision to dismiss a Houston personal injury law firm's $2.1 million referral fee lawsuit against an Ohio law firm, agreeing that answering one unsolicited email didn't subject the Buckeye State firm to Lone Star State law. The three-judge panel rejected Danziger & De Llano LLP's claim that Ohio-based Morgan Verkamp LLC must face fraud, unjust enrichment, tortious interference and breach of contract claims in Texas court, holding in a published opinion that Morgan Verkamp had insufficient connections to the state. The opinion, authored by U.S. Circuit Judge Stephen A. Higginson,...

