Trump Spokesman Fights To Keep Jan. 6 Bank Docs Private

By Khorri Atkinson (January 27, 2022, 6:38 PM EST) -- A lawyer representing a spokesman for former President Donald Trump indicated Thursday that he plans to revise a lawsuit against the House select committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol riot to block Chase Bank from handing over more of his client's private financial records to the panel. Christopher W. Dempsey of Abel Bean Law PA, an attorney for Taylor Budowich, revealed his plan during a brief status conference — exactly a week after Judge James E. Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia denied Budowich's emergency request to force the committee to return records it obtained last month. Judge...

