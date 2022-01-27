DC Circ. Reluctant To Touch FERC Grid-Builder Decision

By Nadia Dreid (January 27, 2022, 8:17 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit wasn't buying the argument Thursday morning that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission contradicted itself by carving out an exception that allowed companies to skip the competitive contractor process when aiming to address "urgent reliability needs" for grid projects. LSP Transmission Holdings was the one pushing that view, telling the panel during oral arguments that what the agency had intended to be a limited exception had become the standard, with 30 out of 31 proposed projects qualifying for that exception in recent years. But the problem for U.S. Circuit Judge Judith W. Rogers, and to a lesser extent, the...

