NatWest Hit With Investor Class Action Over Spoofing

By Sarah Jarvis (January 28, 2022, 5:33 PM EST) -- The investment banking arm of NatWest has been hit with a proposed investor class action in an Illinois federal court for allegedly manipulating U.S. Treasury markets through spoofing, or placing orders with no intention of executing them, after pleading guilty to similar criminal charges last month. The plaintiff, a California limited partnership called Robert Charles Class A LP, or RCA, said in its Thursday suit that London-based NatWest Markets PLC and its Connecticut-based subsidiary NatWest Markets Securities Inc. created artificial market prices from 2008 through 2018, "to benefit their trading positions financially, at the expense of other investors, like plaintiff and...

