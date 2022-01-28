View Inc. Investors Seek Records On 'Disastrous' SPAC Deal

By Jeff Montgomery (January 28, 2022, 4:54 PM EST) -- The target in a blank-check company merger that took a maker of environmentally friendly "smart windows" public has been hit with an investor suit in Delaware for records on the deal amid allegations that lack of transparency cost public investors dearly while insiders profited. Sought in the Chancery Court action against View Inc., filed by two stockholding trusts, are board records on the special purpose acquisition company, CF Acquisition Finance Corp. II, which raised $500 million in an initial public offering in 2020, then announced a $1.6 billion deal to combine with View in November of the same year. According to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS