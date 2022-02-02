Steptoe Adds White Collar Expert To San Francisco Office

By James Mills (February 2, 2022, 3:37 PM EST) -- Steptoe & Johnson LLP has added a white collar defense specialist as a partner in its San Francisco office. Jonathan Baum, who spent five years at the boutique, San Francisco-based Clarence Dyer & Cohen LLP litigation firm, joins Steptoe & Johnson's investigations & white collar defense practice, the firm announced on Jan. 27. Baum specializes in bank and wire fraud, money laundering, bribery, trade secrets, and economic espionage cases. He represents individuals and companies in complex criminal and civil proceedings, and in government enforcement investigations. "I've kind of grown up in the San Francisco boutique federal criminal practice world and over...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS