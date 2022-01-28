Macy's Gets Claims Trimmed In Facial-Data Privacy MDL

By Humberto J. Rocha (January 28, 2022, 3:40 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge dismissed two claims against Macy's in a biometric privacy class action multidistrict litigation under California Unfair Competition Law and New York common law, but kept intact a number of claims under those states' laws and Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act. In an order issued Thursday, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman ruled that a subclass of California plaintiffs had failed to substantiate how they had lost money as a result of Macy's allegedly unfair business practices through its access to Clearview AI Inc.'s biometric database. Similarly, Coleman dismissed plaintiffs' claims under New York unjust enrichment law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS