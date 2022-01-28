United Gets Flight Attendant Union's Meddling Suit Tossed

By Madeline Lyskawa (January 28, 2022, 6:15 PM EST) -- United Airlines secured the dismissal of a flight attendant union's lawsuit alleging the airline is unlawfully meddling in its work as a form of anti-union animus after a D.C. federal judge determined that the court lacked jurisdiction over the "minor dispute" and that the claims must be arbitrated. In an order issued Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Dabney L. Friedrich determined that the court lacks jurisdiction over a dispute between United and the Association of Flight Attendants because it qualifies as a "minor dispute" under the federal Railway Labor Act and is therefore subject to the arbitration procedures laid out in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS