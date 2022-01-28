Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pa. Businesses Fight Cincinnati's Bid To Sink Virus Suit

By Ben Zigterman (January 28, 2022, 5:52 PM EST) -- A group of Pennsylvania businesses pushed back against The Cincinnati Insurance Co.'s effort to dismiss their putative class action seeking coverage for COVID-19-related losses, arguing that a structural alteration is not necessary to have a covered "physical loss."

The businesses, which include dental clinics and restaurants, sued Cincinnati in October and argued Thursday that the loss of use of their properties for their intended use should qualify them for coverage based on the plain meaning of the phrase "accidental physical loss."

"These standard and typical definitions provide that 'accidental physical loss' means losing the ability to materially use brick-and-mortar property for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!