Chipmakers Beat Price-Fixing Suit Over Delayed Filing

By Christopher Crosby (January 28, 2022, 1:37 PM GMT) -- A digital security company seeking damages from two computer chipmakers over their role in a price-fixing cartel lost its lawsuit on Friday as a judge ruled that it had missed the cutoff for launching the claims. Judge Kelyn Bacon said at the High Court that Gemalto Holding NV could have sued Infineon Technologies AG and Renesas Electronics Corp. as early as April 2013. That was when Europe's antitrust watchdog first published its suspicions about their involvement in the cartel that rigged the price of chips used in mobile phones and bank cards between 2003 and 2005, the judge added. Gemalto, which was acquired...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS