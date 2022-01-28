Google Inks $1B Airtel Deal To Advance India's Digitization

By Benjamin Horney (January 28, 2022, 9:31 AM EST) -- Google will pay up to $1 billion in an agreement with Indian telecommunications giant Bharti Airtel that's aimed at strengthening smartphone and internet access in the region, the companies said Friday. The transaction calls for Alphabet Inc.-owned Google LLC to pay $700 million for a 1.28% stake in Airtel, with as much as $300 million in additional consideration being paid under multi-year commercial agreements between the companies, according to a statement. The partnership is meant to "accelerate the growth of India's digital ecosystem," including by providing easier access to smartphones and better internet for consumers across India. They'll also strive to...

