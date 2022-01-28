Clothing Co. Loses Bid To Sue Polo Club Over Trademark Row

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (January 28, 2022, 2:57 PM GMT) -- The Court of Appeal upheld a decision on Friday to toss out a trademark infringement suit over the "Beverly Hills Polo Club" logo, saying that the claim was barred by an arbitration clause from an earlier contract. A split three-judge panel ruled that a lower court judge was right to throw out a lawsuit brought by Lifestyle Equities CV against Santa Barbara Polo Club for allegedly infringing its trademark rights over a logo depicting a polo player on a horse. The lawsuit alleged that the polo club had infringed Lifestyle's trademark rights on some of its merchandise sold in the U.K....

