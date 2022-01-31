A Comparison Of High Court Rulings On Vaccine Mandates

By Philip Howe (January 31, 2022, 6:21 PM EST) -- We are in the grip of the greatest public health crisis of the last 100 years. Confronting it raises some of the most compelling legal issues of our lives. Vaccines for COVID-19 have become a lightning rod for issues from constitutional law to epidemiology. Mandates for those vaccines have become the battleground. This article will review the two Jan. 13 U.S. Supreme Court decisions — one of which was a 6-3 decision with Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the majority — that struck down the Occupational Safety and Health Administration temporary emergency standard requiring vaccination or weekly testing and masks for employers with 100 or more employees. The other, remarkably...

