Dovel & Luner Bests Milbank Associate Pay Scale

By Matt Perez (January 28, 2022, 4:28 PM EST) -- While many BigLaw firms this month have bumped up their associate salary scales to match the high-water mark set by Milbank LLP, Santa Monica, California-based business litigation boutique Dovel & Luner surpassed them all this week by $10,000, the firm confirmed to Law360 Pulse on Friday. First-year associates can expect $225,000 annually at Dovel & Luner, while associates in their sixth year are to be paid $360,000. This bests the scale set by Milbank on Jan. 20 — $215,000 for last year's class of associates and $350,000 for sixth-year associates — although Milbank's scale continues up to $385,000 for the class of 2014 and beyond....

