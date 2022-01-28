Lab Owners Aim To Duck $24M Medicaid Overpayment Claims

By Bill Wichert (January 28, 2022, 5:58 PM EST) -- The owners of Truetox Laboratories LLC told a New Jersey state court Friday that a state agency cannot seek to hold them personally liable for about $24 million in alleged Medicaid overpayments to the business without spelling out purported misconduct on their part. During a remote hearing, the Truetox owners made that pitch in urging Superior Court Judge Robert T. Lougy to reject the state's bid to dismiss their lawsuit seeking to remove themselves from a "certificate of debt" issued by the Medicaid Fraud Division of the New Jersey Office of the State Comptroller after its audit uncovered the alleged overcharges....

