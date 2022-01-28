Noncustomers Get Class Cert. In Citibank Robocall Dispute

By Allison Grande (January 28, 2022, 10:09 PM EST) -- A proposed class accusing Citibank of blasting noncustomers with unauthorized robocalls won certification on Friday, after an Arizona federal judge rejected the bank's argument that there was no common way to determine whether it had consent to call each class member. Plaintiff Christine Head claimed that Citibank violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by placing calls with an artificial or prerecorded voice to her and potentially more than a million others who are not Citibank customers. Head alleged that the recipients never consented to these calls, which were about overdue credit card accounts, and sought to certify a nationwide class of...

