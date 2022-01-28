Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Noncustomers Get Class Cert. In Citibank Robocall Dispute

By Allison Grande (January 28, 2022, 10:09 PM EST) -- A proposed class accusing Citibank of blasting noncustomers with unauthorized robocalls won certification on Friday, after an Arizona federal judge rejected the bank's argument that there was no common way to determine whether it had consent to call each class member.

Plaintiff Christine Head claimed that Citibank violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by placing calls with an artificial or prerecorded voice to her and potentially more than a million others who are not Citibank customers. Head alleged that the recipients never consented to these calls, which were about overdue credit card accounts, and sought to certify a nationwide class of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!