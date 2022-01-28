Texas Justices To Decide Fate Of VW, Audi Parent Cos. Suits

By Katie Buehler (January 28, 2022, 7:36 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday announced it will hear consolidated oral arguments in February to determine whether the Lone Star State can pursue claims against Volkswagen AG and Audi AG for their top-down scheme to rig thousands of vehicles with emissions-cheating software. The justices have agreed to review two appeals filed by Texas in February that argue a three-judge panel of the Texas appellate court in Austin, Texas, wrongly tossed the state's suit against the German parent companies for lack of jurisdiction. The panel held state courts couldn't exercise specific jurisdiction over the companies because their tampering activities weren't purposefully directed...

