Quantum Corp. Must Face Starboard Fraud Claims in Del.

By Leslie Pappas (January 28, 2022, 6:15 PM EST) -- Data storage company Quantum Corp. must face allegations in Delaware Chancery Court that it duped activist investor Starboard Value LP out of a company takeover by issuing fraudulent reports that showed Quantum had met promised growth targets. In a bench ruling Friday, Delaware Chancery Court Chancellor Kathaleen St. J. McCormick denied the majority of Quantum's motions to dismiss Starboard's complaint, tossing only Starboard's fiduciary duty claims and allowing the rest of the case to move forward. Starboard's claims of fraud, fraudulent concealment and negligent misrepresentation against Quantum Corp., its former CEO Jon Gacek, and its former board chairman Paul Auvil will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS