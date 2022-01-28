Suppliers Say Gov't Contractor Filed Ch. 11 In Bad Faith

By Vince Sullivan (January 28, 2022, 4:51 PM EST) -- Two suppliers with $6 million in court judgments against bankrupt government contractor Team Systems International LLC moved to dismiss the company's Chapter 11 filing late Thursday, telling a Delaware judge the bankruptcy was filed in bad faith to avoid paying those judgments. In their motion, GPDEV LLC and Simons Exploration Inc. said the bankruptcy filing should be tossed because it only relates to the dispute between those parties over a water procurement contract that led to the $6 million federal court judgments. "This bankruptcy filing does not serve a valid bankruptcy purpose, and was filed merely to obtain tactical litigation advantage,"...

