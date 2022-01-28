Ga. Judge Frees Execs From $4.2M Kratom Products IP Fight

By Sarah Jarvis (January 28, 2022, 9:07 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge has freed some company executives from a $4.2 million trademark infringement case over kratom-based products, finding that a pair of companies behind the Vivazen brand of CBD and herbal supplements didn't establish personal jurisdiction over them. U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. said in a Thursday opinion addressing a bevy of dismissal motions that the plaintiffs — Canada's Segment Consulting Management Ltd. and Barbados-based Lighthouse Enterprises Inc. — had argued that personal jurisdiction is proper over Rachana Arora, Karan Arora, and Shruti Shah based on their ownership and management of Vivazen Botanicals LLC, Bliss Nutraceuticals LLC...

