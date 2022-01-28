US Reps. Wary Ahead Of Union Vote At GM Plant In Mexico

By Jennifer Doherty (January 28, 2022, 8:06 PM EST) -- Congressional Democrats on Friday urged General Motors Co. and Mexican labor authorities to protect workers' rights ahead of a union vote at the automaker's plant in Silao, where corruption derailed a referendum last spring. The botched vote became the subject of the U.S.'s first labor complaint under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, with the Biden administration's petition raising concerns over "irregularities" in a referendum asking the truck plant's 6,500 workers whether they wished to keep their existing labor contract. The vote was reconvened in August as part of a settlement deal between U.S. and Mexican authorities. Having voted to nix the contract...

