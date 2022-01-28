Shimao Group Selling Shanghai Hyatt Hotel For $704M

By Andrew McIntyre (January 28, 2022, 3:23 PM EST) -- Shimao Group has reached a deal to sell a luxury Hyatt hotel in Shanghai for RMB 4.5 billion ($704.4 million), according to an announcement from the Chinese developer on Friday. Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. said Friday it's selling Hyatt on the Bund, a 631-room hotel located at 199 Huangpu Road in Shanghai's Hongkou district. The developer said the buyer, Shanghai Land (Group) Co. Ltd., is a state-owned enterprise that operates mainly in the property development arena. The hotel is currently branded as a Grand Hyatt property, Shimao said Friday. "The consideration was determined after arm's-length negotiations between the parties with reference...

