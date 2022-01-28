Insurance Broker Escapes Law Firm's Virus Coverage Suit

By Bill Wichert (January 28, 2022, 9:01 PM EST) -- Fleming.Ruvoldt PLLC's late filing of an expert affidavit due months beforehand cannot save the law firm's claims against an insurance broker over the denial of coverage for the firm's losses stemming from the coronavirus outbreak, a New Jersey state judge has ruled. In a decision made available Thursday, Superior Court Judge Robert C. Wilson granted broker Owens Group Ltd. Inc.'s motion to dismiss the claims with prejudice because Fleming.Ruvoldt failed to submit the required affidavit of merit within 60 days of the broker's answer to the firm's complaint and did not seek a 60-day extension. The law firm did not file...

