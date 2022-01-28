2 Firms Will Lead Shareholders' Zagg Merger Suit In Chancery

By Rose Krebs (January 28, 2022, 4:32 PM EST) -- Monteverde & Associates PC and Kahn Swick & Foti LLC will lead a proposed shareholder class action in Delaware Chancery Court asserting claims against officers of smartphone and tablet accessory maker Zagg Inc. in connection with the company's sale to a group led by holding company Evercel Inc. An order approved on Wednesday by Vice Chancellor Paul A. Fioravanti Jr. appointed the firms as co-lead counsel for a now consolidated stockholder suit. Two suits filed by investors Deborah Richter and Herman Bourgeois were consolidated, per the order. Richter's suit, which was filed in November, lodged breach of fiduciary duty claims against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS