Fattah Jr. Co-Defendant's Attys Deny Malpractice

By PJ D'Annunzio (January 31, 2022, 2:56 PM EST) -- The defense team that represented an attorney convicted of embezzlement alongside the son of former Philadelphia Congressman Chaka Fattah rejected his claims that their decision not to call certain witnesses or present specific evidence amounted to legal malpractice. Philadelphia criminal defense attorneys Hope Lefeber and Ann Flannery said in court papers on Jan. 26 that their client, David Shulick, taking issue with their trial strategy doesn't mean they were negligent. "Such decisions based on informed judgment, even if subsequently proven to be erroneous, are not negligence," Flannery said in her preliminary objections. "Merely labeling them as negligence, as plaintiff does, …...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS