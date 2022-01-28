Hiring Co. Hit With BIPA Suit Over Video Interview Tech

By Celeste Bott (January 28, 2022, 4:51 PM EST) -- A hiring service company that uses artificial intelligence job interview software to assess job candidates for prospective employers was hit with a proposed class action Thursday by Illinois residents who say it violated the state's biometric privacy law when it collected their facial data for analysis without permission. HireVue collects that data from a job candidate's recorded video interview, and uses it to assess that person's cognitive ability, personality traits, emotional intelligence and social aptitude, giving the prospective employer an "employability" score, according to the complaint filed in Illinois state court. Lead plaintiff Kristen Deyerler claims she had her biometric information...

