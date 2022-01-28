SEC Spares Tech Firm Fines In Effort To Play Up Remediation

By Al Barbarino (January 28, 2022, 10:40 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission settled fraud claims against tech company HeadSpin Inc. on Friday without collecting monetary penalties following the firm's ouster of its chief executive, playing the deal up in an announcement as the agency seeks to provide more clarity around the types of cooperation and remediation that could potentially spare firms millions in fines. The SEC complaint filed in the Northern District of California alleges that from at least 2018 through 2020, former HeadSpin CEO Manish Lachwani engaged in a fraudulent scheme to boost the Silicon Valley-based company's valuation to more than $1 billion. The commission already went after...

