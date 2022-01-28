UK Approves Autonomy Founder's Extradition To America

By Richard Crump (January 28, 2022, 10:50 PM GMT) -- The U.K. government signed off the extradition of Autonomy founder Mike Lynch to America late on Friday, hours after a judge ruled at a London civil court that the British entrepreneur had defrauded Hewlett-Packard over the sale of his software firm. The government has said that Priti Patel had approved the extradition of Mike Lynch, pictured at a magistrates' court hearing in 2021, to the United States. (Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images) The government said in a statement that the Home Secretary had approved Lynch's extradition to the United States, where is wanted to face 17 counts of wire and securities...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS