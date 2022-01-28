Feds Snag Win In Tribal Challenge To COVID Fund Distribution

By Hailey Konnath (January 28, 2022, 10:04 PM EST) -- A District of Columbia federal court on Friday handed a quick win to the U.S. Department of the Treasury in a challenge to its distribution of COVID-19 relief funds to Native American tribes, finding the agency had adequately fixed earlier errors in its allocation. U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta denied a motion for summary judgment from The Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida, and granted the Treasury Department's cross-motion. Notably, Judge Mehta agreed with the U.S. Treasury that its methodology for reallocating the COVID-19 funds was not arbitrary and capricious, and that its 2021...

