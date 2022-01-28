Sohn's Recusal Deal Gets Tepid Response From Hill Critics

By Kelcee Griffis (January 28, 2022, 7:00 PM EST) -- A recusal agreement brokered with the Federal Communications Commission ethics office might not be enough to save Gigi Sohn's beleaguered nomination to become the agency's third commissioner, judging by the reaction from some of her critics. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., said in a statement to Law360 on Friday that the Democratic media expert's commitments to abstain from proceedings that deal with broadcast retransmission and program copyright do not resolve major GOP concerns with her nomination. Rather, Wicker said, it shows that she would lack flexibility to dig into any matter that's thrown her way at the FCC. These remaining issues mean...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS