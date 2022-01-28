Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Sues To Nix Program Uniting Central American Families

By Alyssa Aquino (January 28, 2022, 9:10 PM EST) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued in Texas federal court on Friday to strike down a program allowing minors from three Central American countries to reunite with family members in the U.S., saying the program abuses the federal government's parole authority.

Paxton, who was joined by Republican attorneys general from seven other states, said that the majority of children who enter the U.S. through the Central American Minors Program "do not come close" to qualifying as refugees, or are paroled into the U.S. despite the Immigration and Nationality Act reserving parole for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit.

"The INA...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!