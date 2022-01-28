Texas Sues To Nix Program Uniting Central American Families

By Alyssa Aquino (January 28, 2022, 9:10 PM EST) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued in Texas federal court on Friday to strike down a program allowing minors from three Central American countries to reunite with family members in the U.S., saying the program abuses the federal government's parole authority. Paxton, who was joined by Republican attorneys general from seven other states, said that the majority of children who enter the U.S. through the Central American Minors Program "do not come close" to qualifying as refugees, or are paroled into the U.S. despite the Immigration and Nationality Act reserving parole for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit. "The INA...

