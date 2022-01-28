Ex-CDC Worker's Bias Suit Should Get Spiked, Judge Says

By Abby Wargo (January 28, 2022, 5:01 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge said Friday that a Black U.S. Centers for Disease Control worker who said he was stuck in a tiny office and forced to retire based on trumped-up allegations of poor performance should have his discrimination case tossed because he failed to properly notify the CDC of his lawsuit. U.S. Magistrate Judge Catherine M. Salinas ruled that Clement Craddock Jr. had done only one of the three necessary steps to serve the CDC and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services with notice of the suit. Judge Salinas said she had informed Craddock of the deficiencies three...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS