Energy Transfer Sues To Stop FERC's $20M Penalty Inquiry

By Morgan Conley (January 28, 2022, 7:10 PM EST) -- Energy Transfer Partners LP sued the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in Ohio federal court Friday seeking to halt administrative proceedings trying to saddle the company with a $20 million fine, arguing that the "in-house enforcement" action is the wrong place for FERC to bring its claims. In a 91-page complaint, Energy Transfer and its unit Rover Pipeline LLC told the court that if FERC wants to continue its efforts to fine the company $20 million for knocking down an arguably historically significant building in Ohio, it has to do so in federal court. Energy Transfer argued that the Natural Gas Act...

