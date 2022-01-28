Firm Challenges 'Threatening' FOIA Retraction From Feds

By Grace Dixon (January 28, 2022, 8:04 PM EST) -- A Kansas immigration firm filed suit against U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services on Friday, asking a Missouri federal court to clarify a "threatening" letter from the agency seeking to claw back Freedom of Information Act records released seven months earlier. Hoppock Law Firm asked the court to rule that a letter from USCIS demanding it immediately return or destroy records from an unspecified and unnamed FOIA request and identify whether it shared the disclosed documents has no basis. The firm argued that the letter's requests amount to a violation of the FOIA statute as well as attorney-client privilege. "The FOIA statute...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS